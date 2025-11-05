Vitinha dictated PSG's rhythm with tidy passing and two key chances created. He tested Manuel Neuer on several occasions as he contributed six shots, a season high for him. His best action occurred with a curling shot in the 69th minute but he couldn't find the back of the net. He carried the ball progressively through Bayern's narrow block and his composure on the ball stood out even as space tightened. Vitinha has now contributed 13 shots in his last five outings across all competitions after having 15 in his first nine appearances of the season, highlighting that he is trying more in recent weeks.