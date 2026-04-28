Vitinha headshot

Vitinha News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Vitinha (heel) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Bayern Munich.

Vitinha was likely to make the team sheet Tuesday after training Monday and has done even better, as the midfielder is starting immediately. This is a major return for the club as they prepare to face the German giants, as he has started in all 14 of his UCL appearances while recording six goals and one assist.

Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
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