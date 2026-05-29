Vitinha News: Tempo of Portugal's engine room

Vitinha has been named in Portugal's World Cup squad but first faces the enormous challenge of Saturday's Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest with PSG.

Vitinha recorded one goal and seven assists across 29 Ligue 1 appearances this season, establishing himself as one of the best deep-lying playmakers in European football through his technical excellence and ability to control the tempo of matches from the base of midfield. The midfielder is expected to be a key figure in Portugal's midfield alongside Joao Neves, with the two PSG teammates bringing a club understanding and chemistry to the national team setup that manager Martinez will be eager to exploit throughout the tournament. Vitinha heads into the World Cup off the back of the biggest game of his club career, and performing well in Budapest by winning a second Champions League title in a row would be the perfect confidence boost heading into what promises to be an exciting international summer.