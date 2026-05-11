Vitinha News: Two shots in draw

Vitinha registered two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Fiorentina.

Vitinha took a pair of shots, put both on target, but still failed to break the deadlock during Sunday's draw. The midfielder failed to create a chance in the match, as both teams proved lackluster offensively. Vitinha has two more domestic matches to go, against Milan and Lecce, with both likely to be tough to score in.