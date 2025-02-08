Vitinho News: Creates three chances in loss

Vitinho recorded three shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Friday's 1-0 loss versus Queretaro. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Vitinho finished without goals or assists despite being the visitors' clearest threat against Gallos. He's the only attacker on his team to have started all six games in the first third of the competition, scoring once over that span. Furthermore, he's averaging 1.8 shots (0.8 on target), 1.2 chances created and 1.0 successful dribbles per match.