Vitinho News: Involved in two goals Wednesday

Vitinho scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 win versus Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Vitinho made a good dribble inside the box, finding space to fire a well-placed shot that doubled the lead after 56 minutes of play. He didn't stop there, as he assisted Leo Bonatini through a short pass in the 73rd minute of the win. With three goals and one assist over his last five league matchups, Vitinho has bounced back from a slow start to the year and is now one of the most successful attackers on the squad.