Vitinho News: Scores, assists in win
Vitinho scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win over Santos.
Vitinho threaded a through ball to Sebastien Salles Lamonge for the 68th-minute equalizer and secured the comeback with a great high-speed play in the 70th. The Brazilian has shaken off the pressure of a three-game scoreless streak and continues to prove himself as one of the club's most skilled players. He started each of the last five matchups as a right winger, averaging 2.2 shots (1.0 on target), 1.8 crosses (0.6 accurate) and 1.6 chances created per contest over that span.
