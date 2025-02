Vitinho scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Pumas UNAM.

Vitinho notched his first goal of the Clasura as he equalized the match in the 49th minute. Still, despite his goal, he's yet to be a steady part of their attack as he hasn't taken more than two shots in any game this tournament.