Vitinho News: Takes three shots in defeat

Vitinho registered three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Leon.

Vitinho finished without decisive contributions and failed in six of his seven dribble attempts during the match. His averages of 2.0 shots and 1.1 chances created per contest are now ranked second and fourth on the team, respectively. However, he's missing opportunities to fulfill his potential, registering just one goal in seven games this season.