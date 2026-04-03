Vitor Costa Injury: Injured again
Costa is out for the time being due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Costa is heading back to the sidelines just two games after returning, as the defender is now dealing with a lower-body injury. With Dejuan Jones (lower body) also out, the club will need to find a replacement at left-back, leaving Jamar Ricketts to possibly slide back to his role from last campaign.
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