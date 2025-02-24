Vitor Costa News: Scores off bench in win

Costa scored a goal off his lone shot and made one tackle and two clearances after coming off the bench during Saturday's 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Costa was brought late in the game with his team already leading by three, but needed less than a minute to make an impact as he sealed the 4-0 win with a one-timed finish after the opposing defense failed to clear a pass off the right flank. A starter during most of last year, the full-back will now have youngster Jamar Ricketts competing for a spot in the lineup who looks up for grabs right now.