Vitor Costa News: Starting Sunday
Costa (lower body) is back in the starting lineup to face D.C. United on Sunday.
Costa regained fitness after being excluded from a couple of games. This is his first start of the 2025 season, as he had only played a few minutes off the bench in three appearances before suffering the injury. He's expected to operate at left wing-back, reducing Reid Roberts' involvement in Sunday's matchup.
