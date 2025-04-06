Fantasy Soccer
Vitor Costa News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 1:15pm

Costa (lower body) is back in the starting lineup to face D.C. United on Sunday.

Costa regained fitness after being excluded from a couple of games. This is his first start of the 2025 season, as he had only played a few minutes off the bench in three appearances before suffering the injury. He's expected to operate at left wing-back, reducing Reid Roberts' involvement in Sunday's matchup.

Vitor Costa
San Jose Earthquakes
