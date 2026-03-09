Vitor Reis News: Suspended one game

Reis will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Reis picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against Athletic Club. The center-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line for the Catalans this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Alejandro Frances expected to pair with Daley Blind in central defense for that game.