Vitor Reis News: Tough ending to loan spell

Reis generated two tackles (two won), eight clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Elche. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Reis endured a difficult final home match in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Elche that confirmed Girona's relegation to the second division, repeatedly exposed by Alvaro Rodriguez's movement in behind the defensive line and unable to prevent the visiting forward from opening the scoring in the first half. The Brazilian center-back, who joined on loan from Manchester City, struggled to cope with the pace and directness of Elche's attackers throughout the match, while also recording two tackles, two interceptions and eight clearances. Reis ends his La Liga loan spell with one goal, one assist, 50 tackles, 34 interceptions and 215 clearances across 36 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, and will now return to Manchester City following the conclusion of his loan deal.