Vladimir Coufal headshot

Vladimir Coufal Injury: Dealing with muscular fatigue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Coufal (undisclosed) was forced off in the 61st minute of Saturday's loss against Mainz with muscular fatigue and is a doubt for Friday's clash against Augsburg.

Coufal had played 82 and 120 minutes in quick succession for the Czech Republic during the international break as they secured World Cup qualification, and the heavy workload has clearly taken its toll on the veteran right-back. Further assessments are planned for next week, leaving his availability for Friday in real doubt with such a tight turnaround. Coufal has started all 28 Bundesliga matches this season, making his potential absence a significant blow for Hoffenheim's European push, with Alexander Prass the most likely candidate to step in at right-back if he cannot go against Augsburg.

Vladimir Coufal
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Coufal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Coufal See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
321 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
322 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
329 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
329 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 27, 2025