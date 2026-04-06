Vladimir Coufal Injury: Dealing with muscular fatigue

Coufal (undisclosed) was forced off in the 61st minute of Saturday's loss against Mainz with muscular fatigue and is a doubt for Friday's clash against Augsburg.

Coufal had played 82 and 120 minutes in quick succession for the Czech Republic during the international break as they secured World Cup qualification, and the heavy workload has clearly taken its toll on the veteran right-back. Further assessments are planned for next week, leaving his availability for Friday in real doubt with such a tight turnaround. Coufal has started all 28 Bundesliga matches this season, making his potential absence a significant blow for Hoffenheim's European push, with Alexander Prass the most likely candidate to step in at right-back if he cannot go against Augsburg.