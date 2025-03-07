Vladimir Coufal Injury: Has been training this week

Coufal (hamstring) has been training this week and might have a chance to be available for Monday's game against Newcastle United, manager Graham Potter told Roshane Thomas of The Athletic. "Paqueta and Coufal have trained this week. If they react well they'll have a chance of being involved against Newcastle. "

Coufal has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but this latest report is encouraging, and signals a scenario in which he might be an option, even to see minutes off the bench. The veteran right-back has recorded 15 appearances (eight starts) in the current Premier League campaign.