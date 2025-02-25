Vladimir Coufal Injury: Out Thursday, hopeful for Monday

Coufal (hamstring) is out for Thursday's match against Leicester City but is eyeing a return against Newcastle on March 10, according to manager Graham Potter. "Vladimir is progressing, but won't make the squad on Thursday. Vladi certainly has a chance for Newcastle."

Coufal looks to be on the mends and nearing a return, although it will be too soon Thursday, with the hamstring still being too much. He will now turn to March 10 against Newcaslte for his return, as he is already questionable for that match and will hope to train over the next few days. A fitness test will likely decide his availability, probably seeing the bench if fit after serving in a rotational role and starting in eight of his 16 appearances this season.