Vladimir Coufal Injury: Won't play Saturday

Coufal (hamstring) is out for Saturday's match against Arsenal, according to manager Graham Potter. "Vladi still had a little bit of a feeling [in his hamstring] so the game will come too soon for him at the weekend. He has an outside chance for Leicester."

Coufal will miss the call once again Saturday due to his hamstring issues. However, the defender is seeing improvements and could be back with the club soon, as he was claimed to have an outside chance to face Leicester City on Feb. 27. He is more of a rotational player, starting in eight of his 16 appearances, so this isn't a major loss, although he is their first option off the bench in the defense when an injury occurs.