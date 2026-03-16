Vladimir Coufal News: 14 crosses Saturday

Coufal registered one shot (zero on goal), 14 crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg.

Coufal's excellent run of form continued Saturday as he recorded a season-high 14 crosses in the draw, three of which were accurate. He also took seven corners for just the second time this season. He's been highly productive over the last five matches, recording two assists, 18 chances created, 48 crosses (21 accurate) and 23 corners. This extremely high volume makes him one of the most valuable defenders in the Bundesliga.