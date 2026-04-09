Vladimir Coufal News: Cleared for Augsburg clash

Coufal (undisclosed) was not mentioned in the injury report and is available for Friday's clash against Augsburg, according to the club.

Coufal had been a concern after picking up muscular discomfort following his heavy workload with the Czech Republic during the international break, but his absence from the injury report is a clean bill of health heading into the weekend. The veteran right-back has started all 28 Bundesliga matches this season and should slot straight back into his usual spot for Hoffenheim as they push for European qualification in the final stretch of the campaign.