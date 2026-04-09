Vladimir Coufal headshot

Vladimir Coufal News: Cleared for Augsburg clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Coufal (undisclosed) was not mentioned in the injury report and is available for Friday's clash against Augsburg, according to the club.

Coufal had been a concern after picking up muscular discomfort following his heavy workload with the Czech Republic during the international break, but his absence from the injury report is a clean bill of health heading into the weekend. The veteran right-back has started all 28 Bundesliga matches this season and should slot straight back into his usual spot for Hoffenheim as they push for European qualification in the final stretch of the campaign.

Vladimir Coufal
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Coufal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Coufal See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
324 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
325 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
332 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
332 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 27, 2025