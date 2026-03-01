Vladimir Coufal News: Creates nine chances

Coufal recorded one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (nine accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to FC St. Pauli.

Coufal was heavily involved in Saturday's clash against St. Pauli, creating a season-high nine chances. He added 11 crosses, including four from corners, but was unable to prevent the defeat. The right-back remains an undisputed starter and a key contributor on both ends of the pitch, handling a significant share of set pieces while recording one goal and six assists in 24 appearances this season.