Vladimir Coufal News: Leader in crosses, interceptions
Coufal took an off target shot, crossed seven times inaccurately and made two interceptions during Friday's 5-0 loss to RB Leipzig.
Coufal was a part of the Hoffenheim back line that allowed five goals Friday, leading his team in crosses and interceptions. The fullback has two chances created, six interceptions and 24 crosses over his last three appearances but hasn't had a goal involvement since February 14th.
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