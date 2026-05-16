Vladimir Coufal News: Leader in multiple stats
Coufal crossed six times (two accurate), made two interceptions and four clearances during Saturday's 4-0 loss to Gladbach.
Coufal was active on both sides of the ball leading Hoffenheim in crosses, interceptions and clearances. The fullback ends the year starting all 34 Bundesliga matches, combining for nine goal involvements and 209 crosses, the third most in the league.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Coufal See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team5 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics31 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38361 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38362 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 12, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Coufal See More