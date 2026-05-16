Vladimir Coufal headshot

Vladimir Coufal News: Leader in multiple stats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Coufal crossed six times (two accurate), made two interceptions and four clearances during Saturday's 4-0 loss to Gladbach.

Coufal was active on both sides of the ball leading Hoffenheim in crosses, interceptions and clearances. The fullback ends the year starting all 34 Bundesliga matches, combining for nine goal involvements and 209 crosses, the third most in the league.

Vladimir Coufal
1899 Hoffenheim
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