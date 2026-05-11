Vladimir Coufal News: Provides service in win
Coufal recorded one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Werder Bremen.
Coufal's 11 crosses (tree accurate) led the Hoffenheim attacking effort Saturday in their narrow 1-0 win at Werder Bremen. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the fullback has averaged 8.6 cross attempts and 2.4 chances created per appearance. With just one fixture remaining in the campaign, Coufal has been named to the starting XI in each of Hoffenheim's 33 Bundesliga fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Coufal See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics26 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38356 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38357 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37364 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37364 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Coufal See More