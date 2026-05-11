Vladimir Coufal News: Provides service in win

Coufal recorded one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Werder Bremen.

Coufal's 11 crosses (tree accurate) led the Hoffenheim attacking effort Saturday in their narrow 1-0 win at Werder Bremen. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the fullback has averaged 8.6 cross attempts and 2.4 chances created per appearance. With just one fixture remaining in the campaign, Coufal has been named to the starting XI in each of Hoffenheim's 33 Bundesliga fixtures.