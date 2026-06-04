Vladimir Coufal News: Reliable wing-back for Czechia

Coufal is expected to make consistent appearances as his national team's most advanced defender in a right wing-back role at the World Cup.

Coufal has been one of Czechia's most regular performers during the qualifying rounds, playing nearly every available minute while contributing one goal and one assist across nine appearances. He also enjoyed a productive Bundesliga 2025/26 season with Hoffenheim, finishing second on the team with eight assists. His attacking involvement extends beyond overlapping runs, as he frequently delivers dangerous balls from indirect set pieces. That combination of playing time security and chance-creation ability gives him solid fantasy appeal from a defensive position. Still, his offensive contributions might be limited when facing tougher sides, and his long-term appeal will depend on whether his team can outperform such opposition in the knockout stages.