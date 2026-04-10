Vladimir Coufal News: Sets up one of two goals

Coufal had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing eight times (two accurate) and creating three chances during Friday's 2-2 draw with Augsburg.

Coufal set up Robin Hranac in the 35th minute assisting Hoffenheim's first goal while leading the team in crosses and chances created. The assist was the first since February as he's combined for three shots, four chances created and 18 crosses over his last three appearances.