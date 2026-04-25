Vladimir Coufal News: Sets up opening goal

Coufal had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing 14 times (three accurate), blocking a shot and making two interceptions during Saturday's 2-1 win over Hamburg.

Coufal set up Fisnik Asllani in the 18th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Hoffenheim in crosses and blocks. The fullback has combined for two asissts, two shots, six chances created and 28 crosses over his last three appearances.