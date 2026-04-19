Vladimir Coufal News: Six crosses in 2-1 win
Coufal registered one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Borussia Dortmund.
Coufal attempted six crosses as Hoffenheim won 2-1 at home to Borussia Dortmund. The former West Ham defender has provided seven assists this season, including one in his previous match. He took two corners to add to his run as Hoffenheim's main set piece taker this season.
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