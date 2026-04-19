Vladimir Coufal headshot

Vladimir Coufal News: Six crosses in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Coufal registered one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Borussia Dortmund.

Coufal attempted six crosses as Hoffenheim won 2-1 at home to Borussia Dortmund. The former West Ham defender has provided seven assists this season, including one in his previous match. He took two corners to add to his run as Hoffenheim's main set piece taker this season.

Vladimir Coufal
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Coufal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Coufal See More
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
334 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
335 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
342 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
342 days ago