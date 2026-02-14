Vladimir Coufal News: Stars against Freiburg

Coufal had two assists while taking two off target shots, crossing nine times (four accurate), creating three chances and making two interceptions during Saturday's 3-0 win over Freiburg.

Coufal set up Fisnik Asllani in the 46th minute and Ozan Kabak in the 51st while leading Hoffenheim in crosses, chances created and interceptions during the victory. The assists were the first goal involvement since November 8th for the fullback as he's combined for five chances created, 23 crosses and 10 clearances over his last three appearances.