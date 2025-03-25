Vladimir Coufal News: Starts and plays 80

Coufal (hamstring) started and played 80 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 win over Faroe Islands.

Coufal returned to play from his hamstring injury Saturday, as he would see the starting XI while serving with Czechia. This is good news for the defender after he missed the club's past five games, as he should now be deemed fit. That said, he should be an option to face Wolves on April 1, starting in only eight of his 16 appearances this season.