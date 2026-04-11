Vladimir Lorona Injury: Officially ruled out

Lorona is not an option for upcoming games while he recovers from a right thigh tear, the club reported Saturday.

Lorona remains sidelined due to the injury that forced him to leave the midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Seattle. His recovery timeline is unclear, but he's expected to miss at least the next couple of league games and the return leg of the CCC quarterfinals. With Marco Farfan (foot) also out, Jesus Alberto Angulo and Osvaldo Rodriguez are options to feature at left-back.