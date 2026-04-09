Vladimir Lorona Injury: Suffers injury versus Seattle

Lorona left the field with an undisclosed injury in the 43rd minute of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals first leg against Seattle Sounders, La Aficion reported Wednesday.

Lorona was unable to continue while dealing with an apparent muscular pain, with Joaquim taking his place on the pitch for the remainder of the match. The full-back has started in every Liga MX or CONCACAF game since February, providing cover for the long-term absentee Marco Farfan (foot), so this issue would imply a big problem for the squad if the injury is serious. While Lorona's availability is uncertain for upcoming matchups, Osvaldo Rodriguez could be given an odd opportunity in his place, but it's also possible for Jesus Alberto Angulo to move to the flank if a center-back like Joaquim is added to the initial lineup instead.