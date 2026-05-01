Vladimir Lorona Injury: Working with group

Lorona (thigh) has rejoined his teammates in practice after making progress in his recovery and could be available again soon, Roberto Flores of Milenio reported Thursday.

Lorona hasn't played since April 8, when he sustained a muscular discomfort in a CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Seattle Sounders. The full-back was in decent form before the blow, assisting twice over 10 league appearances in 2026. However, it remains to be seen how quickly he'll bounce back to a starting role, especially if Marco Farfan (foot) also returns and Francisco Reyes continues to fill in well at left-back.