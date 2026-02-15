Vladimir Lorona News: Delivers assist versus Cruz Azul

Lorona assisted once to go with one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Cruz Azul.

Lorona filtered a through ball for Angel Correa to achieve the visitors' lone goal in the 71st minute of the defeat. Other than that, the full-back won two of his three tackles and completed 90 percent of his passes throughout the match. The assist was his first direct contribution since 2023, as he had barely played in recent seasons. His correct performance in the last four official games could justify his inclusion over Osvaldo Rodriguez on the left flank of a back four while the Tigers attempt to cover the spot of the injured Marco Farfan (foot).