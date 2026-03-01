Vladimir Lorona News: Logs another assist

Lorona assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over América.

Lorona has created two chances since joining Tigres, and both of them have successfully resulted in assists, which he has two of across his last three appearances. Despite not playing in recent seasons, the left-back is delivering exceptional form going into the spring, and it looks like Tigres will continue to use him over Osvaldo Rodriguez, at least until Marco Farfan (foot) recovers from his potentially long-term injury.