Vladimir Lorona headshot

Vladimir Lorona News: Makes six tackles in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Lorona registered five crosses (two accurate) and six tackles in Tuesday's 0-0 draw versus Pachuca.

Lorona finished with team-high counts of six tackles and two accurate crosses against the Hidalguenses. The wide player was chosen over Jesus Garza to fill in for Javier Aquino (ankle) at right wing-back for the second time in the last three games. While Lorona has shown himself to be at a good level after many months of inactivity, his permanence in the position will be far from guaranteed as soon as Aquino returns to contention.

Vladimir Lorona
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
