Vladimir Lorona News: On bench Saturday

Lorona (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's quarterfinals clash against Guadalajara.

Lorona returned to full training earlier this week, but his comeback will be handled gradually after he missed almost a month of action. He previously made nine Clausura starts at left-back, failing to find the net but delivering two assists and tallying a variety of defensive stats during that period. He had been active in the absence of Marco Farfan (foot), but Francisco Reyes was favored while those two players were absent and is getting another start Saturday.