Vladyslav Vanat Injury: Appears to be option

Vanat (quadriceps) appears to be an option for Monday's match against Barcelona, according to manager Michel, per Joel Sebastian of Marca. "Ruben has arrived very well and is available, and the rest too."

Vanat looks to be an option again after an injury last time out, with the forward not on the injured list given by his manager. This is massive news for the club, as he is a regular starter, having yet to miss a start all season. An immediate return to a starting role will then be expected, with seven goals in 20 appearances this season.