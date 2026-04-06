Vladyslav Vanat Injury: Picks up muscle issue Monday

Vanat was forced off in the 12th minute of Monday's game versus Villarreal due to an apparent thigh issue.

Vanat was leading his team's front line as usual but succumbed to some pain early in the match. He's now a big doubt for the upcoming visit to Real Madrid, which would mark the first time he doesn't start in league play since August if a considerable issue is confirmed. Abel Ruiz would be in line to cover the Ukranian's place if required, with the fit-again Cristhian Stuani offering another alternative.