Vladyslav Vanat Injury: Set to miss 10-12 weeks

Vanat (hamstring) underwent medical tests that revealed a left hamstring injury, which will sideline him for 10-12 weeks, the club announced.

Vanat underwent medical tests after being forced off against Villarreal on Monday, which revealed a left hamstring injury that will sideline him for 10-12 weeks. The forward has been a key figure in attack this season, recording nine goals and one assist in 27 appearances across all competitions, and his absence could impact attacking output, with Abel Ruiz likely to start up front in his place.