Vanat was the hero for Girona with one penalty goal scored each half, but it came with a nervy moment as his first try was saved before VAR ordered a retake for the keeper leaving the line. That's now four goals over his last three starts after producing just three in the previous 14, signaling a clear uptick in form even if it's almost entirely whistle driven. The concern remains unchanged: there's still no open play shot volume to anchor a stable weekly ceiling, as he has yet to take more than two shots in any match this season.