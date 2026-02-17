Vladyslav Vanat News: Records first league assist

Vanat assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 2-1 victory versus Barcelona.

Vanat assisted the opener, recording his first assist in the league. The forward's movement caused problems all night, resulting in a season-high three shots, though his finishing let him down with two big chances missed. He has now gone four straight games without a goal, stuck on seven for the campaign.