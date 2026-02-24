Vladyslav Vanat News: Scores Girona's opener in 2-2 draw

Vanat scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 2-2 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Vanat scored Girona's first goal of the game, which brought the match to 1-1 before it moved to 2-2 by full time. This was the forward's eighth goal of the season, having failed to score in the last four games. He scored from his only shot, having provided his only assist in the last game.