Vanat scored the match winner just before the break, finishing from very close range after Alex Moreno's delivery to put Girona ahead. He worked the line throughout, combining runs in behind with strong hold up play. He also took on a defensive responsibility late, conceding a corner as Osasuna pushed and contributing two clearances in the game. His goal was his second in two games, with only one shot in each game, highlighting how clinical the Ukrainian can be. Vanat has now scored five goals in 16 appearances, placing 11 of his 16 shots on target during that span.