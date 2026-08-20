Wael Mohya News: Available for cup opener

Mohya is back with Gladbach after completing the full training program with his teammates in recent sessions, according to the Rheinische Post.

Mohya had been sidelined by a blow to his thigh suffered in the friendly against SSVg Velbert, forcing him off just minutes after coming on as a substitute, and the issue kept him out of the final tune up against Aston Villa as well. His recovery is now complete, putting him back in coach Eugen Polanski's plans in time for Sunday's German Cup first round match at TSV Schott Mainz. Mohya is expected to be available for selection for that match after clearing this final hurdle.