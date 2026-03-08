Wael Mohya News: Goal from bench

Mohya scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 4-1 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Mohya would come up with the club's lone goal of the match Friday, finding the back of the net in the 89th minute for a consolation goal. This is his first goal of the season, earning the goal after only five minutes on the field. He will hope this leads to more time, only with one start in nine appearances this season, earning 234 minutes of play.