Wael Mohya News: Provides first Bundesliga assist
Mohya had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot during Saturday's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.
Mohya set up Hugo Bolin after 14 minutes assisting the opening goal of the match. The assist was the first in Mohya's Bundesliga career as the 17-year old ends his first league season making 15 appearances, six starts, with three goal involvements, 11 shots and four chances created.
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