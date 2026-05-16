Wael Mohya News: Provides first Bundesliga assist

Mohya had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot during Saturday's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Mohya set up Hugo Bolin after 14 minutes assisting the opening goal of the match. The assist was the first in Mohya's Bundesliga career as the 17-year old ends his first league season making 15 appearances, six starts, with three goal involvements, 11 shots and four chances created.