Wahbi Khazri News: Takes five shots

Khazri generated five shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Rennes.

Khazri had a rough day like much of his team Sunday, as he would take five shots but could not find the back of the net, with only one hitting the target. The forward has now gone 13 games since his last goal, although he has only seen five starts since then. He remains at two goal contributions in 23 appearances.