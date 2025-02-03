Fantasy Soccer
Waldemar Anton headshot

Waldemar Anton News: Assists opening goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Anton assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against FC Heidenheim.

Anton provided his second assist of the season as he connected with Serhou Guirassy in the 33rd minute. This was the defender's first start, having been a sub for the previous two matches. He also completed a huge 107 passes from an attempted 110.

Waldemar Anton
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
