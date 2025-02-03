Waldemar Anton News: Assists opening goal in win
Anton assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against FC Heidenheim.
Anton provided his second assist of the season as he connected with Serhou Guirassy in the 33rd minute. This was the defender's first start, having been a sub for the previous two matches. He also completed a huge 107 passes from an attempted 110.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now