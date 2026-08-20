Waldemar Anton News: Set to start Supercup

Anton is ready to feature in Saturday's Supercup against Bayern Munich after his delayed start to preseason, according to coach Niko Kovac. "Waldi is now at the point where I'd say he can train fully with the team and also play the match on Saturday."

Anton had to make up lost ground after preseason began late due to his participation at the World Cup, leading Dortmund to manage his workload carefully by holding him out of the friendlies against Arsenal and AS Roma. Having now reached full fitness, the 30-year-old center back is set to return directly to the starting lineup as Dortmund open their season against Bayern.